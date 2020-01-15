Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, 14 January 2020, Written Update: Abir tells Kuhu the true reason behind leaving Mishti

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how Vishambar asks Kunal the reason behind bringing Abir to the function. Kunal tries to defend himself but Vishambar says there is no need of musicians there. He blames Abir for making his daughter cry and tells him never to meet them again. The latter asks them that if Mishti has moved on then why they are getting affected by Abir's presence. Mishti opens the door and asks Abir to leave.

Abir congratulates Mishti and leaves. Kuhu apologizes to everyone on Kunal's behalf. On the other hand, Meenakshi feels alone. Jugnu comes for helping her to pick some bags but Nanu tells him not to do so. Abir apologizes to Nishant for whatever happened in the party. Nishant tells him that he may not give her the same happiness given by Abir but will surely not give her any pain.

Mishti overhears their conversation and asks Nishant to come inside. Nishant asks her that if she wants Abir to attend the wedding but she tells him that she doesn’t care about anyone’s presence. Abir calls Mishti from behind which makes her remember how he always called her in the past without any reason. Abir thinks that she still cares for him.

Jasmeet and Vishambar asks Mishti if she told Abir not to come again but Mishti replies she doesn’t care as Abir is nobody for her. Kuhu scolds Kunal for paying double to the musicians so that they do not come. Kunal tells Kuhu that he can give his life for Abir but Kuhu tells him that he has broke Mishti’s heart. She tells him that she doesn’t want to give more pain to her mother as she will be hurt after knowing about their divorce. Kuhu asks Kunal what Abir wants and Abir replies that he want Mishti. He tells her that he realized his mistake and doesn’t want to lose Mishti as she is best for him. Kuhu tells them that she cannot give him a chance as Nishant loves Mishti despite knowing that she doesn’t love him back.

Nishant and Mishti sit together while recalling there childhood. Mishti thinks about the reason behind Abir coming back back now when he never listened to her earlier. Mishti apologizes to him for whatever happened. Nishant tells her that he will always stand by her and asks her to go and sleep.

Abir asks Kuhu to help him get Mishti back. He asks her to bring Mishti at the tea stall so that he can try to clear all the misunderstandings. Abir sees Meenakshi talking to someone and thinks that she is spying on them. Abir tells Kuhu the true reason behind leaving Mishti and asks her if she is going to help him. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?