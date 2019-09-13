Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir asks Kunal to apologise to Mishti

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kunal seeing Mishti and Abir together. As he is about to confront them, he gets a call from his lawyer. Mishti makes Abir talk to her about her father and why Ganesh festival means so much to him. After a while as Abir gets emotional, he asks Mishti to leave as someone might see them together and suspect. He hugs Mishti as she is about to leave. Kunal sees this and gets infuriated. Meanwhile, Meenakshi calls Yashpal and talks to him. She tells him how her sons are upset with her. She also expresses that she has been having problems with Parul indirectly. He tells her that he will talk to Abir about it. Parul asks Yashpal if she can talk to Abir too.



Mishti plans a surprise for Abir. She arranges for flowers to fall over Lord Ganesh’s idol and Abir as he does the aarti. She tests the box containing flower petals which opens up on pressing a button on the remote. It opens up successfully and showers flowers over her. She feels happy and asks the woman who’s responsible for the arrangements to not tell Abir anything about this and insist him to perform the Aarti. Abir sees that Mishti has arranged everything. He goes to her and when he talks he feels like she is planning something for him. Mishti tells him that he only thinks about himself all the time. She changes the topic and asks him if he talked to Kunal. Kunal overhears only a part where Mishti asks Abir to not talk to Kunal and assumes that she is trying to break their relationship. Abir tells her that he will talk to Kunal.



Later, Meenakshi goes to the same room to collect the papers she left with the patient yesterday. A woman enters and stops Meenakshi as she was disturbing her husband. She tells Meenakshi that the person who was here yesterday isn’t here anymore. Laxman informs Meenakshi that the person had been discharged. Later, Abir asks Kuhu to give donation on behalf of his NGO to the police force for the family of martyrs. Then Abir goes to perform the Aarti. Mishti presses the button on the remote but her surprise doesn’t work. The Aarti ends and Mishti feels disappointed as she couldn’t surprise Abir and hands back the remote to the technician. Abir overhears her and calls the technician. Meanwhile, Kunal apologises once again to Kuhu. Abir climbs inside the flower box and showers flowers on Mishti as she prays in the mandap. She gets surprised and looks up at Abir. He tells her that he did this to prove her that he doesn’t think only about himself. As Abir holds on to the rope, the rope suddenly begins to loosen up. Mishti panics. Everyone gathers around as Abir hangs from a great height. Kunal runs up to the place where the rope has been tied. As Abir’s rope is about to break, Kunal catches the other end of the rope and pulled with all his strength. He manages to get Abir to land safely on the ground. He comes down and insults Mishti in front of everyone for being selfish and asks her to get out of Abir’s life. Mishti feels hurt and turns to leave. Abir stops her and asks Kunal to apologise to her. Kunal walks away. Mishti tries to convince Abir to let it go but Abir goes to talk to Kunal.