Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir notices Mishti trying to save a drowning man

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir and Mishti beginning with the procession for Ganpati Visarjan. Mishti gets a call from Yashpal asking if Abir and Kunal really had a fight. She is unable to hear him over the celebration so she tells him that she will call him later as they are going for the visarjan. Later, as everyone is busy with the preparations for the visarjan near the lake. Mishti sees a man drowning. She tries to call for help but when nobody listens to her, she jumps in the water herself to save the man. After a while, when Abir and his team go to perform the visarjan, they notice Mishti trying to save a drowning man. As Mishti brings the man to the shore, Abir and others help her.



He covers Mishti with a dupatta and goes to check who the man is. He only finds a locked phone in his pocket. He sees that the man is still breathing but is unconscious. The man holds Abir’s hand. Abir feels some kind of connection with him. They see that his breath is slowing down and decide to call the doctor here instead of taking him to the hospital because they will get stuck in traffic. Meanwhile, Meenakshi asks Laxman to find where her husband is. She trips on the stairs and is about to fall but Kunal holds her hand and saves her. He picks her phone up to see who is calling but Meenakshi snatches it from him. She doesn’t reveal who’s she was talking to when Kunal asks and asks him to tell her why he fought with Abir. Kunal walks away and Meenakhsi worries that her husband might be on his way to Rajkot.



Later, Jasmeet reaches the Maheshwari Sadan. Rajshri has invited Shankari over to help her find a suitable bride for Abir. Shankari jokes and suggests that since Abir is a gem of a person why they don’t get him married to Mishti. She later says that it is not advisable to marry two sisters in the same house. Jasmeet’s messages Varsha to come and meet her outside. Later, the man Mishti saved regains consciousness. He expresses how he has lost all hope in life and has a family that he once left who don’t need him back anymore which is why he decided to end his life. They both ask him if they want them to help him reach his family. They get surprised when he tells them that he needs to go to Rajkot and offer to help him. He tells them that him meeting them doesn’t seem like a coincidence. He gives Mishti his tiny Ganpati idol as his blessings.



Later, he gets a call from Meenakshi. Abir doesn’t see it even though he hands over the phone to him. The man goes outside to pick up the call. Mishti worries about what would Kuhu and Jasmeet tell the families as they get home. Jasmeet tells Varsha about Abir and Kunal’s fight. She tells her how Kunal left immediately from Mumbai after the fight and as she came along with them, she noticed how Kunal didn’t talk to Kuhu throughout the whole journey. She says that Mishti and Abir are still in Mumbai. Later, Mishti and Abir find out that the man left alone in a taxi. Abir gets worried for the man as he was sick and didn’t even take his medicines. He accidentally calls him his Baba. Mishti consoles him that they will find his father soon. Both of them leave from Mumbai.