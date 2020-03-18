News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam bids temporary adieu to fans by doing THIS

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Mar 2020 04:45 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is getting all the latest updates about our popular Telly world celebrities on a regular basis. While we all know how the shootings of the shows have been stopped due to the deadly rising of coronavirus.

The cast of various shows have already wrapped up the shoot before they head for a long break till they get the official orders to resume work.

It seems Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast too have wrapped up their final shoot yesterday and are all set to be home safe and sound to avoid any problems.

But before that, our very own favourite actress Kaveri Priyam AKA Kuhu has an amazing message for her fans. The actress shared a video where she is seen singing a lovely song with her co-star Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Kaushal Rajvansh.

Take a look at Kaveri's video:

Well, we really liked Kaveri's amazing way of bidding adieu to the viewers for a while.

What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.  

