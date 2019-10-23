Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast celebrate Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu’s birthday; check photos

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its gripping tale, the soap has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens. Fans not just love the show but also how the cast bond off screen.



And today, the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke managed to take out some time from their busy shooting schedules to celebrate the birthday of Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam. In the photos, we can see Kuhu, Mishti aka Rhea Sharma, Kuhu’s on-screen chachi aka Soniya Kaur, masi, Sangeeta Kapure, and sister posing for a picture and alongside the photo, Kaveri wrote, “I am extremely blessed to have you all in my life #friendslikefamily .Thank you for making my day guys .lots of loveeeee.”



From cutting an army of cakes to chilling with friends, Kaveri’s birthday was all things fun. Besides the girls of the show, Nanu, Jugnu Bhaiya and others were all in attendance at the party. Rhea Sharma, who plays the role of Kuhu’s sister in the show, penned a heartfelt note for Kaveri on her birthday as she wrote, “Happpy birthday my lovely dost! You are one special person and I am lucky to have you in my life. Wishing u all the happiness and good things in life @kaveripriyam_official.” Although Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir wasn’t in attendance at the party but he took to Instagram to wish Kuhu, because these two share an amazing rapport both, off-screen and on-screen.



Take a look below: