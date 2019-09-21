Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kuhu tells Meenakshi that Abir and Kunal have patched up again

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir’s naanu telling him that he thinks that it would be better if they meet Vishambhar and speak with him. Abir agrees with him. Abir’s naanu tells Meenakshi to not repeat the same mistake which he made. She asks him which mistake. He asks him to not back out of confronting a weak and disgusting man.



Abir says to Kunal that he can’t see him being upset at him. He says that he has been shattered since the time Kunal has been upset with him. Vishambhar asks Abir to come and meet him. Kuhu feels that she is very selfish and that it is because of her that Mishti’s life is ruined. Kuhu tells Meenakshi that Abir pacified Kunal and that they have patched up again.



Meenakshi challenges Mehul Kapadia that he can try as much as he can but he will never be able to get to her children. Vishambhar tells Abir that he has always told truth to him and that today he will be honest with him. He says that Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti. Abir says that his naanu and his aunt like Mishti very much. Abir says that he has got many reasons in favour of this relationship. He says that he needs to stand by Mishti and he needs Vishambhar’s consent for it.



Vishambhar puts him in a situation of dilemma when he asks him to choose between Kunal and Mishti. Abir said that Kunal has already asked the same question and that’s why he is sitting with them. Vishambhar asks Mishti is she still stands by Abir. She says yes. Vishambhar agrees to be with Abir.