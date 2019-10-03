Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal asks Abir to take his mother’s side

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir’s dad telling him that he would like to present him with the truth. He tells him that he was forced to leave the house as he was accused of fraud. He asks for an apology.

Kunal asks Abir to take his mother’s side and that their father is a fraud. Abir says that their father succumbed to circumstances. Abir opens the envelope. He finds old articles about his father. He asks who wrapped it. His grandfather said that he did it. But Abir refuses to accept this and blames his mother. Mishti is worried as to what is happening at Abir’s house. Abir tells Mishti everything about the envelope and his dad.

Parul tells Abir’s grandfather that she is scared of losing Kunal and that she has not told anyone that Kunal is her son. He asks him to not worry about Kunal and to stop overthinking. Abir sees them both talking. Abir asks Mishti to meet her. Jasmeet tells Kuhu that Mishti is planning a surprise for Abir. Kuhu and Kunal indulge in a cute argument. Kunal says that no one can ruin his brother’s party. Mishti is confused as to what she should do about Abir’s party.

Meenakshi tells Mehul that because of his presence her house has become unholy and that she doesn’t trust him anymore. Mehul says that she kept his son away from him. He says that he will not get out of Abir’s life.