Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal furious as he learns the truth

The episode begins. Parul says that he never loved her, but she was happy with his hatred. Parul also says he had such great loving family. What could I give to Kunal, don't try to become Yashoda? After sometime Meenakshi marks an entry asking what is going on, Parul eyes had been filed with water Parul says I was getting tears by chili smoke. Meenakshi asks what the matter is, you know we don't eat spicy food. Than Parul say I will wash my face and come. As Parul goes, Meenakshi gets guts that some disasters is going to take place in her family and she prays to lord to take care of her family.

Om the other hand Mishti comes to the market and looks for Abir. She smiles seeing the red balloons. She says I have to apologize to Abir first. She sees Abir. He recalls her words. She says I was afraid that you won’t come. He says I should be afraid that you came back in my life, you aren’t Mishti, you are Mishti 2.0, this new version is bad, and you don’t care if anyone cries. Kuhu calls Kunal and asks how long won’t you answer. She asks Nannu is he fine. He says I m feeling cold, I m absolutely fine. He says you can ask me things, I m happy you remember my mistakes, I won't repeat my mistake. She hugs him and says I m glad you are fine, I m scared, Mishti and Abir will be face to face, there will be some Mahabharat type Diwali, I m scared that our family will be hurt, Rajshri and Vishwamber went to market, Abir should have come here at this time.

Nannu thinks Mishti went to the market to meet Abir. He runs. Mishti says sorry Abir. Abir says you told the truth to Kunal, instead of me. She says when would I tell you. They argue. She says I didn’t wish to tell this to Kunal, the situation was such… He says I know the situation, Kunal would have threatened you to stay away from me, this time you had this weapon to hurt him, you have hit the truth on his face, don’t be shocked, I should be shocked, I didn’t know you are such, I hate the fact that I love you. He goes. Yeh rishte…..plays….

Mishti says Abir loves me…. She says listen to me, I m sorry, I didn’t intend to hurt Kunal, I was wrong, whatever happened… He says I will tell you, he would have died, you can’t take his life. She says sorry Abir. He says you have made his bad dream true, I know you hate Kunal, you can’t hate me, what would I do if anything happened to Kunal, don’t touch me. He pushes her away. Nannu and Kuhu come. Nannu holds Mishti and asks how dare you Abir. Abir says sorry, we were talking and I did this by mistake. Nannu asks can just Rajvansh brothers do mistakes.

Mishti stops him. Abir says you listen to your GF. Nannu says you think its her trick, not a mistake. They argue. Mishti asks them to listen. Abir says you got what you want, you have a BF who will not let anyone hurt you, congrats, do me a favor, just stay away from me and my family, everything will be awesome. He wears his shades and goes crying. Dheere dheere…..plays….

Vishwamber, Rajshri, and Shaurya look on. Abir thinks I have no relation with her now. He goes to his car. Kuhu stops him. She says you asked me if I didn’t feel bad for you and Mishti, I would have fought you, I want to ask you now, explain to me. He asks did you meet Kunal after the party. Kunal wakes up and says Abir said he will come, where is he. Meenakshi says I wanted to talk to you, did you find Mishti and Nishant’s truth. Kunal recalls Mishti’s words and says I need to go. She asks did anything happen to Nishant, I m with you, don’t forget you are Meenakshi Rajvansh’s son. Kunal says no and cries. He goes. She asks him to listen. Kuhu asks do you know what happened at the party. Abir gets a call and says I don’t want to fight you right now. Kuhu says no big deal, Abir should know what Kunal did at the party. Everyone comes home. Jasmeet asks why is everyone tensed. She asks Nannu did this happen because of him. Vishwamber asks Mishti… She says sorry. Nannu says it was my idea. She says no, I won’t let you get blamed for this, I was in touch with Abir. Nannu says I stopped her to say this; it’s just a business deal. Shaurya says you know why we had sent Mishti to you. Rajshri says ask Mishti, why she did this, why she came back. Vishwamber asks were you with Abir on offsite, did Abeer gives you this wound.

Mishti cries. Vishwamber says children can grow up, father’s work doesn’t end, you do your mistakes, I will cry, I m upset that you lied to me, I will be hurt and still encourage you, I will say you are my daughter, I will always support you. He asks her to go and explain Abir, when he doesn’t understand, then comes back. He says I m always with you. He goes.

Kunal bumps into Parul and aarti plate get to fall. Parul asks Kunal did you got hurt. Kunal replies angrily saying to Parul leave me alone. Move out of the house. But on the same Mishti mark entry and Make Kunal stop. He says leave me alone. Meenakshi looks from far. Kuhu says I m not scared of you, you thought you will hurt my brother and family and leave this way, you think you will do this and get close to Abir, why did you put Nannu’s life in risk, Kunal Rajvansh. Kunal shouts I m not Kunal Rajvansh. Kuhu asks what…. Kunal says Meenakshi has just raised me, she didn’t give me birth. Meenakshi gets shocked and cries. Kunal says I have become a question now. Kuhu says don’t joke. He says its a joke with me, do you understand, no one told me the truth, you know your sister Mishti told me the truth, don’t call me Rajvansh, leave me alone. He goes. Meenakshi recalls Kunal. She says I knew Mishti’s return won’t be good for us, I knew she will make my sons away, Mishti you broke my son’s heart, you have to pay a price for this.