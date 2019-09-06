Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti climbs up the walls of the Rajvansh house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mishti trying to convince Rajshri and Kuhu that she will be fine and asks Kuhu to go spend time with Kunal. She gets a call from Abir and before she says anything, Rajshri takes her phone and asks her to rest. Mishti yells as Rajshri snatches the phone so she thinks that Abir might feel as if she’s in pain. Meanwhile, Kunal thinks that both Kuhu and Mishti fooled him but putting up and act of hating each other. Kuhu takes care of Mishti and both of them resolve their differences. Mishti promises her that she will not interfere between her and Kunal. On the other side, Abir gets impatient and curious about how Mishti is. After Kuhu leaves, Mishti thinks that Abir might be blaming himself for her injury so she goes downstairs to call him from the landline. But before she reaches the phone, it begins ringing and Rajshri comes to pick it up. Mishti hides behind the stairs and waits. Abir is calling on the landline pretending to be a friend of Mishti and he speaks to Rajshri in a girl’s voice.

She harshly cuts the phone and tells him that she is resting. After a while, Abir calls again but this time Varsha picks it up. Rajshri asks Varsha to inform Mishti’s friends to call her tomorrow as she is resting right now. Mishti listens to this and thinks it would’ve been better if she would’ve called. Later, Kuhu informs Varsha and Rajshri that Kunal has arrived to pick her up. They insist to call him inside but Kuhu makes up an excuse so Varsha follows her to bid her goodbye and meet Kunal outside. After she goes, Kuhu fights with Kunal for not even coming inside the house. He gets furious at her for having double standards and pretending to hate Mishti just to fool him. Meanwhile, Mishti tries to sneak out of the house to go meet Abir. Kuhu tries to make Kunal understand that she only came back home to support her family and not because she loves Mishti. Furiously, she takes the car key from Kunal’s hand and drives away leaving Kunal stranded.

Mishti climbs up the walls of the Rajvansh House to sneak into Abir’s room. Yashpal preps Jugnu to go give Abir dinner as he’s scared that Abir might lash out on him. As he keeps the plate in Abir’s room he sees someone and begins to call for help as he thinks it’s a thief. Meanwhile, Rajshri sees the lights of Mishti’s room on and goes to check if she’s awake. She sees her sleeping and turns the lights off and leaves. Abir was hiding in Mishti’s room and comes out after Rajshri leaves. Jugnu brings Yashpal and Kaushal to investigate who is in Abir’s room. As Abir talks to Mishti and asks if she’s fine he lifts up the blankets and sees pillows stuffed under it and wonders where Mishti is if she’s not here. Jugnu, Kaushal, and Yashpal look around Abir’s room in the dark fearfully. Jugnu calls Abir and tells him that they think a thief is hiding in his cupboard. Abir realizes that it must be Mishti and asks them to not do anything until he arrives. As Yashpal and Jugnu are about to check the cupboard, Abir arrives and stops them. He tells them that he had locked the cupboard so there’s definitely nobody there. After they all leave to check other rooms, Abir opens the cupboard door and Mishti falls in his arms. He gets concerned about her coming all the way here when she should be resting. She gets jealous since she came here for him and he was dressed up to go somewhere else. Abir feels happy as Mishti gets jealous. He asks her how she got into his room so easily. She tells him how and says that she has done it before once. He realizes that the thief the other day who left his shoe is Mishti. Mishti innocently refuses to be the thief and Abir proves it by putting on the shoe she left back that day and it fit her perfectly. He tells her that the Cinderella mystery has finally been solved and they share a romantic moment together as Abir pulls her back and they fall on the bed.