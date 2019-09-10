Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti meets Abir and they get romantic

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir and Kunal being out for jogging when Kunal tricks his elder brother and wins the race. Abir enjoys it and then asks Kunal the reason for being away from Kuhu. He doesn't say anything and takes Abir's leave. But before leaving, he says it has always been about Abir and never about him. Kunal says that Mishti has been provoking him. Kunal goes to meet his lawyer, who tells the former that he has to behave normal with Kuhu but prove her to be abnormal in the court. Kunal agrees. He reaches and when Meenakshi asks if he will help her with the presentation, he agrees. Abir finds this time to speak with Kunal and make him agree to come along to Mumbai.

Kunal agrees to the trip. They all reach Mumbai and Kunal decides to be normal with Kuhu. At Rajkot, Mishti is also asked to go and meet a doctor in Mumbai. She also reaches Mumbai with chachi. Once Kunal and Kuhu have left, Mishti goes to meet Abir and they get romantic. Meenakshi also reaches Mumbai to trace someone and she comes to know that the person is hospitalised.