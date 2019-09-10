News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti meets Abir and they get romantic

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:23 PM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir and Kunal being out for jogging when Kunal tricks his elder brother and wins the race. Abir enjoys it and then asks Kunal the reason for being away from Kuhu. He doesn't say anything and takes Abir's leave. But before leaving, he says it has always been about Abir and never about him. Kunal says that Mishti has been provoking him. Kunal goes to meet his lawyer, who tells the former that he has to behave normal with Kuhu but prove her to be abnormal in the court. Kunal agrees. He reaches and when Meenakshi asks if he will help her with the presentation, he agrees. Abir finds this time to speak with Kunal and make him agree to come along to Mumbai.

Kunal agrees to the trip. They all reach Mumbai and Kunal decides to be normal with Kuhu. At Rajkot, Mishti is also asked to go and meet a doctor in Mumbai. She also reaches Mumbai with chachi. Once Kunal and Kuhu have left, Mishti goes to meet Abir and they get romantic. Meenakshi also reaches Mumbai to trace someone and she comes to know that the person is hospitalised.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti, Abir, romantic, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs visit producer Sandip Sickand's house...

Celebs visit producer Sandip Sickand's house for Ganpati Darshan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days