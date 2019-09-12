Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti to unite Abeer with his long-lost father

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for new twists and drama.



Mishti and Abeer are exploring their love and romance and are happy to see Kunal and Kuhu together.



Mishti will learn that Meenakshi is in Ahmedabad.



But she is shocked to see Meenakshi in Mumbai and thus suspects that she is in trouble.



Mishti decides to follow her and will finally reach a shocking truth that Meenakshi is hiding from all.



Meenakshi has a bitter past secret that is not known to any family member, but now, Mishti knows it.



This twist will later lead to Mishti uniting Abeer with his long-lost father whom he has been searching from years.