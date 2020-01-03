Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Nishant and Mishti's engagement preparations begin with an interesting twist

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are going to see lots of drama, twists, and turns.



Earlier, we saw how Nishant accepts his love relationship with Mishti before the Rajeshwaris and they announce Nishant and Mishti's wedding. However, there is a twist in the tale.



Amid the preparations, Abeer and Mishti get blindfolded while they have to choose a perfect pair of dress for their ceremony.



Although Mishti has agreed to marry Nishant, she still wants Abeer to take action and fight for their love. Abeer soon arrives there to drop Kuhu.



Abeer has started ignoring Mishti post-hearing her and Nishant's wedding news,



Let see what will happen next in the show and if Abeer will win back his love Mishti.



