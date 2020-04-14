Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Ritvik Arora OPENS UP on his bond with Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is one of the most popular television actors. He is presently seen as Kunal Rajvanshi from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor, in a conversation with India Forums, spoke about his days at home amid lockdown, what is the actor up to these days, his bond with Shaheer, and a lot more. Talking about what is keeping him busy at home, Ritvik said to the portal, “I am brushing up my guitar skills which is a good thing. I am trying to be productive at home for now. Honestly, it was better until the lockdown got another extension.”

The handsome lad spoke about his bond with Shaheer Sheikh. “Well, I had never thought about bonding so well with someone on the show. I still remember the day we went for a mock shoot and the equation between us seemed very natural. I have learned a lot from him.”

When asked if he would like to participate in a reality show, Ritvik said, “Honestly, I do not plan things way ahead of time. I would not like to comment on that but if something comes up I would definitely love to take the offer.”

