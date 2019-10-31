News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh chills with ‘original gangsta’; check photo

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and handsome TV actors. He is currently seen as Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. 

The actor is quite active on social media, and today, shared a picture from the sets of the show wherein he is seen chilling with his on screen Nanu. In the photo, Shaheer is posing with Nanu and as always, Shaheer looks suave in causal attire. Alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “Chillin with the original gangsta #yehRishteyHainPyaarKe #rangeeleNanu #ShaheerSheikh PC.” Soon after, fans left comments on the show calling Abir and Nanu as their favourite. Besides, of course, Abir and Mishti’s chemistry, fans love Abir and Nanu’s camaraderie and how they address each other as Bro and share their problems. 

Take a look below: 

