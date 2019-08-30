Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Varsha scolds Mishti for always making Kuhu cry

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir asking Ketki if she has a boyfriend. She tells her that if Nidhi even listens to the word ‘boyfriend’ she will throw her out of the house. Meanwhile, Meenakshi finds the courier that got sent to Kunal’s cabin. Abir asks Ketki to find out if Mishti has a boyfriend. Nidhi hears Ketki mentioning the word ‘boyfriend’ and rushes to find out. She gets disappointed because she thinks Kuhu has a boyfriend but they tell her that she doesn’t. She warns Ketki to not talk about having boyfriends; Abir defends her but Nidhi just walks away.

Kunal sees Meenakshi in his office and asks why she’s here. She tells him that her courier accidentally got sent to his office. He asks her to show him what’s inside the envelope since he doesn’t trust her anymore. She refuses and reminds him that all that he is today is because of her. Meanwhile, Mishti tries to ask Kuhu what happened between her and Kunal but she insults Mishti for being the girl who breaks families. She blames Mishti for creating problems in her life and involving herself with Abir just for this sole purpose. Rajshri and Varsha arrive there to stop their fight. Varsha scolds Mishti for always making Kuhu cry. She leaves feeling disappointed and upset. Rajshri follows her to console her.

Mishti tries to make Kuhu realise that she has been wrong this whole time. She reminds Kuhu of how she has been holding her accountable for all her mistakes and now she has had enough of it. Mishti calls Abir to tell him that she will be meeting him today in an hour. Abir gets excited and happy. He calls Uma Patel to find out Kunal’s whereabouts. She tells him that he is busy till 9 pm. He gets worried as Kunal isn’t at the Maheshwari house to pick Kuhu up. Abir cancels his meeting with a journalist to go meet Kunal. Varsha sees Kuhu crying and asks her if everything’s fine. Kuhu lies to her and refuses to swear on her. Abir compels Kunal to go pick Kuhu up at 5 pm. Kuhu tells Varsha that she constantly dreads what about Mishti will upset Kunal and he will remove all his anger on her. Later, Kuhu gets ready to leave but she knows that Kunal won’t come to pick her up. Kunal decides to not go but worries about what he will say to Abir. Mishti texts Abir that she can’t meet him today. Abir gets upset on reading the text and doesn’t reply. Mishti realises how upset he must be after this.