Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Vishambhar yells at Mishti

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Meenakshi advises Kunal to reconcile with Abir while Abir prepares noodles to pacify Kunal. Mishti asks Rajshri about Varsha and Shaurya’s love marriage, and how they approached them. Rajshri asks her why is she suddenly asking about them. Mishti diverts the topic and says that it’s because Rajshri didn’t tell her a story today. Rajshri tells her that today she’ll tell her a real life story which is about Abir. Mishti gets surprised as she hears his name. Rajshri tells her how she had called Shankari to find a girl for Abir. She asks Mishti to help her once they finalise some girls to select the best one for Abir. Mishti hesitates but agrees to help. Later, Kunal tries to look for his phone. Jugnu and Parul don’t help him. He sees that Abir has a phone and asks Parul to ask Abir to lend him his phone for a while. Abir uses it as an opportunity to talk to Kunal. Parul shows Kunal the noodles Abir prepared for him.

Mishti feels bad for agreeing to choose a girl for Abir. She thinks that she should’ve told Rajshri about them instead. Abir talks to Kunal and explain to him why didn’t he call him. Kunal asks Parul to give them some privacy but Abir says that they don’t need to hide anything from the family so Parul can stay. Kunal hoes ahead and asks Abir in front of everyone that why didn’t he choose him over Mishti. Parul tries to make him understand that we cannot choose between the people we love but Kunal insults her and says that he was talking to Yashpal and not her. Parul still tries to make Kunal understand. Later, Abir thanks Parul for trying to pacify Kunal. Meanwhile, Kuhu tries to unlock Kunal’s phone but is unable to. She leaves the phone because it’ll get locked if she puts the wrong password again. While she leaves, she overhears Abir talking to Mishti.

Mishti asks Abir to meet her as today will be the last day they will meet secretly. Abir agrees to come to Mishti’s house with the noodles as Kunal didn’t have them. Kuhu worries about Abir going to her house as he might convince Vishambhar about his and Mishti’s marriage. She plans that if Vishambhar and everyone else found out about them before they told the family then everyone will lose trust in Mishti. She calls Jasmeet immediately to inform them that Abir is coming to meet Mishti. Mishti and Abir have a little date outside the house. Varsha and Jasmeet try to insist Rajshri to take a walk outside but she refuses and says that she’s tired. Kuhu tells Kunal that Abir went to Mishti because he took Abir’s efforts for granted. She makes him realise that one day Abir will stop trying to pacify him. Later, after finishing the noodles, Mishti reminds Abir of one of his poems. He hugs her and kisses her forehead. Suddenly, Vishambhar yells at Mishti and they see the entire family arrive. Everyone is left shocked.