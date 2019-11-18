Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam gives a SWEET HUG to Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. It has immense fan following. Its spin – off series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has also managed to win the hearts of viewers.



Both the shows are doing well on the TRP chart and the teams of both the shows are close knit and often enjoy small get together. Recently, Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Kuhu Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke met Shivangi Joshi who plays the female lead, Naira, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The pretty ladies were quite ecstatic at having met each other which is quite evident from the pictures shared by Kaveri on her Instagram handle. The latter also calls Shivangi aka Naira her favourite in one of the captions of her posts.



In the pictures, Kaveri looked pretty in lavender – coloured pant saree teamed up with a matching pink blouse. On the other hand, Shivangi looked beautiful in printed attire with dramatic balloon sleeves which are a craze of the season.



Take a look at their pictures right here:



