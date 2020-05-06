Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke actress Sangeeta Kapure turned poet, shared a video in her social media

MUMBAI: The Corona virus pandemic has been a threat to the whole world. People are taking all the measures and taking measures to prevent them from being hunted down by the virus and so does the celebrities. It not hidden that all the celebrity be it from Bollywood or Television are doing their bit to keep entertaining their fans and followers and motivate them as well.

"Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke" television actress Sangeeta Kapure is has taken a initiative to motivate her fans and fight against Corona. The actress has recently shared a video on her social media of her poem written by her, "Aaj Mei Ghar Hu Toh Khus Hu" with her freind Gaurav Sharma who we can see in the video. With this video, She is giving out the message to stay home be safe. Check out the video here:

Recently she had made a social message video with all her Ye Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke co actors, Director and others to stay home, stay safe and now dhe became the poet, this beautiful poem is written by Sangeeta.

However, television actress Sangeeta Kapure, is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Nidhi Rajvansh and is loved by many. Her acting is much appreciated by the audience. Fans are in love with her character and have given all love and support to the actress for the same.