Yeh Rishtey star Shaheer Sheikh loves to spread positive vibes; these captions are proof

MUMBAI: The power of words is immense! Words have the power to uplift our mood and also to make us feel sad. Words have the power to change our life positively as well as negatively. There are some people who love to spread positive vibes with their words and one such person is certainly Shaheer Sheikh!

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. For his amazing acting chops and charming screen presence, he has become the heartthrob of many.

The handsome hunk, who is presently seen in the lead role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has an impressive fan following on social media. He makes sure to regularly share his pictures to treat them.

His Instagram page showcases various pictures and but there are some that deserve special attention. They deserve attention because Shaheer wrote motivating captions for them. The words he used for his captions certainly spread positives vibes.

For all the ardent fans and admirers of Shaheer, here we present five such posts. Take a look below.

“don't dwell on your past, it will spoil ur today. just don’t repeat ur mistakes.”

“I know first it feels impossible but then u reach a point in life when it’s reality.. but now what u had back then feels impossible, so value what u have now..”

“Your imperfections give u ur identity.. don’t try to compete with others, just try to be a better u.”

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.”

“Because when u stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing

What do you think about his captions? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

On the acting front, Shaheer made his television debut with the show, Kya Mast Hai Life. His other projects include Jhansi Ki Rani, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, among others. His ongoing project is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.