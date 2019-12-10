News

Yeh Teri Galiyan actor Avinash Mishra is a TikTok king; these videos are proof!

10 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Yeh Teri Galiyan is among the most popular daily soaps of the small screen. The show's male lead Avinash Mishra, who plays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar, is very popular among the fans because of his charming personality and acting chops.

Avinash has a huge fan following on social media, and the handsome star keeps treating his fans with amazing Instagram posts.

Avinash's Instagram account is not just filled with dashing pictures but also with lots of videos. The actor seems to be a big TikTok fan and has posted several TikTok videos on his social media account.

He surely knows how to entertain viewers in different ways and has made everyone go gaga over his videos.

Take a look at the videos.

 
 

These videos prove that Avinash is surely a TikTok king and will be a huge social media star in future.

Apart from Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Avinash has previously been a part of many shows like Sethji, Ishqbaaaz, and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live among others.

What do you think about Avinash's TikTok videos? Tell us in the comments. 

