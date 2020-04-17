Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai fame Rashika Singh to make her film debut

MUMBAI: Rashika Singh is a popular television actress. She was last seen in the serial Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Now, she is gearing up for her film debut.

According to the latest media reports, Rashika has landed herself a lead role in a horror movie titled Kiara. The film has been produced and directed by Manoj Fogat. The trailer of the upcoming horror drama is already out. The film has been shot in Ajitgarh.

Speaking about her role, Rashika said, "I am happy that after doing a TV show, I have landed the lead role in a horror film. My role is very interesting and the character helps all the other people trapped in the haveli to come out safely. I want to do more such interesting roles. Hopefully people will like me in this film."

Credits: India Forums