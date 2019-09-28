‘Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai’ fame Sachin Khurana roped in for Zee TV’s next

MUMBAI: Popular television channel, Zee TV is coming up with a new show titled, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. Produced by Mano Rama Pictures, the serial will mark the journey of an aimless girl who loses her eyesight, but later follows her dreams to become a fine dancer.

While it was earlier reported, newbie Megha Ray and Bigg Boss fame Rohit Suchanti will play the lead couple in the show. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers have welcomed actor Sachin Khurana on-board. The Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actor will play a fatherly role in the upcoming show which is set to launch soon.

Sachin has been in the industry since long and has worked in shows like Aapki Antara, Chandramukhi, Saat Phere - Saloni ka Safar, Shapath, Avinash IPS among others.

Actor Shoaib Ali who was last seen in Colors’ Kesari Nandan, has also been roped in the show.

(Source: India Forums)