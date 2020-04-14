Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’s Ashi Singh: I would like to play more youth-based characters

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh, who is known for playing Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her acting chops and good looks.

The actress in an interview with ETimes TV shared what she is up to during this lockdown period and much more. She shared, “I was so engaged with YUDKBH for two and half years. I needed a break. I am just spending time with my family.” She also spoke about the type of characters she would like to portray.

While in YUDKBH, her role spanned from a school kid to a mother, in future Ashi says that she doesn’t mind playing a mother on-screen if the content permits. She said, “I would like to play more youth-based characters. But don’t mind playing a mother on-screen too. However, I wouldn’t like to play a mother for too long. I believe, ‘you look what you feel’. If I am playing a mother, I should be that matured too.”

Ashi also believes that she doesn’t want to break her simple girl image intentionally. “I actually don’t want to go into bold content right now. I am happy with my image. I want to portray myself as I am. I can’t be simple one time and suddenly turn hot on-screen.”

The actress will be seen in Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. But due to the lockdown, her entry has been put on hold. Here, she will be seen playing the role of a youngster considered to be devi by the society. “I found the character and the story quite interesting. There are still places where people believe in superstitions,” Ashi shared.

Credits: ETimes TV