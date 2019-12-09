Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Written : Aman converts into a beast

MUMBAI: Episode begins with Roshni is in Mussoorie and is thinking about the behaviour ofAman. She says that even if you understand that there is a connection between us then also I will not come back to you. Days are passed and both of them got engaged in their work but they keep on missing each other. Roshni writes letter for Aman everyday and she kept all those letters inside a diary. she is working in a cafe and baking cookies while Aman is engaged in doing office works. Dadi says we can’t take someone’s life to save our life, there would be some other option to save Aman on red moon night. Tabeezi says don’t know, now the Sifriti jinn is free, Raakh Jinn would take the tabeez to jinn by now, we don’t know his next plan in this game. Phupi sees the fire ring on the house. She worries and shouts to her mum. Aman is busy in presentation. He realizes the changes happening. He excuses himself. Roshni sees the fire ring in the sky. She asks little boy, Sonu to do colouring. She goes to see. She worries. Aman reaches his car. He sees his long nails. His hands shiver. He drives off to home. Roshni says three circles….. She recalls Aman. Phupi asks what did Tabeezi say. Dadi says it means its red moon night today. Phupi says get Roshni back, ask Aman to love her. Dadi says love doesn’t happen on anyone’s saying, its happens if written in fate, it will happen after Roshni dies. They see Aman coming home. Dadi asks are you fine. Aman says stay away from me, no one will come after me. He goes upstairs. They cry. Roshni asks Sonu to pack his bag, they will go home. She sees the last customer, a scary looking old lady. Roshni goes to help her. She asks what else do you want, tell me. The lady says I want that kid. Roshni worries. Aman gets some chain to control himself. He says why am I not getting controlled. He throws things. Everyone hears sounds and worries. Roshni takes Sonu. The old lady stops her. Roshni says I will come to chant stories if you feel lonely, but let us go now. The lady shuts the door and windows. Roshni and Sonu get locked. Aman lifts furniture and throws. Dadi says Aamn can hurt anyone. The chef throws the pan on the old lady. She gets saved and uses powers to attack him. Aman gets Roshni’s pic. Dadi calls Tabeezi. Aman recalls Roshni and cries. Roshni hugs Sonu. Guard comes to shoot the lady. He asks Roshni to go. The lady climbs up the wall. Guard gets shocked and shoots at her. She catches him and throws him out of the window. She reaches Roshni. Roshni is trying to escape from that lady who is behind the little kid Roshni is trying to save from her. Tabeezi sees blood is coming out of the book and she opens the book and the book absorbed her inside it. After sometimes the family member comes to room of Aman as there is no sound coming out and finds that he is missing.