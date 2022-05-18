YehHaiChahatein: Checkout all the HILARIOUS TAKES on different situations from Rudraksh and Preesha’s relationship!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

The show is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns.

While the drama of the show is interesting and manages to intrigue the audience each time, we came across some hilarious memes taken by the fans from the show and they hint at giving us tips on all the ‘how to’ situations.

Take a look:

Rudraksh and Preesha are nothing but couple goals. Their engagement was the highlight of their relationship and journey. It does teach all the couples how to behave soft on each other and romantic.

How to stop your wife from shopping expensive things while at the mall

How to play the sympathy card when your husband is angry

How to stop your husband from flirting!

For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episode, Ruhi drops juice on Rudraksh's clothes and apologizes for doing so. Rudraksh tells her that it’s okay but now he is worried that he has nothing to wear. Ruhi comes with some clothes for him. Rudraksh looks at the coat, shocked as it will be very shiny. Ruhi tells him that it’ll match very well with Preesha’s clothing.

This was actually Ruhi’s plan as revenge for making Preesha wear something shiny.