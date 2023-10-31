”Yes, I received respect so I moved on with him.”, says Isha Malviya to Abhishek Kumar

Isha

MUMBAI: A lot has been said about the ongoing equation between Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel in bigg boss 17. Samarth who recently entered the bigg boss house claimed to be Isha’s boyfriend. Isha finally agreed and accepted her relationship with the latter. She also clarified her relationship to Abhishek and admitted that she moved on. She said, “yes I did move on so early as I got the love and respect from him (Samarth) enough. I kept on explaining you that don’t do this to me, things can get okay control on your aggressive nature but you didn’t change yourself. 

To which Abhishek responded, “even you didn’t change somethings which I didn’t like.”
Isha reverted saying , “but those things weren’t that big that you created so much of toxicity around.”

Samarth overheard the conversation and confronted Isha about the same. He then lashed out on Abhishek saying, “Start respecting women, otherwise no woman will be with you ever and you twisted Esha‘s hand. Try doing that next time and I will break your hand.”Abhishek also abused Samarth and provoked him by abusing him continuously. Isha requested Abhishek to stay away and not provoke Samarth. 
Samarth and Abhishek tried to talk it out but didn’t come out on any conclusion.

”Yes, I received respect so I moved on with him.”, says Isha Malviya to Abhishek Kumar
