Yo Yo Honey Singh is unstoppable and is all set to perform in Dubai!

MUMBAI: Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has been unstoppable this year with his super hit songs. Recently, his last concert in Hong Kong got an amazing response and saw a massive fan frenzy and now he is all set to perform in Dubai.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is the beloved music superstar of many across the globe and now, he is all set to awe his fans with his music once again.

Honey Singh shared the news on social media with the caption,

"Join me on the 15th of November at the biggest Block Party at The Galleria. Don’t Miss it #AtTheGalleria @thegalleriauae"

He had a superhit 2018 with his successful songs Makhna and the widely loved songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And this year too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.

Moreover, the singer-rapper recently met a few of his fans and they were lucky enough to spend time with him and congratulate him on his success. The singer indulged in some conversations with his fans and thanked them for their immense love and support. He made sure he clicked pictures with his beloved fans and expressed his gratitude towards them all. Well, they couldn’t stop gushing over him and were super thrilled to have met their idol.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for more songs to release.