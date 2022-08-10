“You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance” says Judge Terence Lewis to Aniket Chauhan in the Mega Auditions of India’s Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 3 has already found a place in the hearts of the viewers with its spectacular display of dancing talent. This weekend, the excitement will be doubled as the exceptional dancers will put their best ‘dancing’ foot forward as they battle it out in the mega auditions to claim their place in the ‘Best Barah’! One such contestant whose moves proved their worth in the audition round and successfully made it to the ‘Best Barah’ is Aniket Chauhan.

With his ‘lucky’ black and white socks, Aniket, who is the first contestant to enter ‘Best Barah’ showcased why he deserved the spot in the early stage of the competition. Once again, the 20-year-old Delhi boy will charm the audience with its beautiful dance performance on the peppy number, ‘Haawa Haawa’ from the film ‘Rockstar’. Blown away by his performance, all the choreographers will go on stage to congratulate Aniket, giving a big nod to judge Terence Lewis who will ask if the decision to take Aniket into 'Best Barah' from the audition rounds was right or wrong.

Praising the performance, Terence Lewis will proclaim that Aniket Chauhan is the ‘Charlie Chaplin of Dance’. He further adds saying, "Watching you perform, I am reminded of an iconic figure from the history of cinema. In any acting school, you will learn that there is no actor greater than him. That actor is Charlie Chaplin. He was the funniest actor of that era. Although he was not a dancer, today the thought strikes me that if Charlie Chaplin would have been a dancer, he would have probably danced like you! The way you act, you mimic and do comedy, one can see that you have lots of fun dancing and there is always a big smile on your face. Like Charlie Chaplin, you have a similar smile on your face. He was so gifted and could capture emotions so well, he would say a lot without saying anything. You have the power to say a lot through your performance. You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of dance', god bless you!"

Tune in to watch the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance', on India's Best Dancer Season 3, this upcoming weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!