You cannot miss Ashi Singh’s new-found love on the sets of Zee TV’s Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. Since its inception, Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, and while she has impressed one and all, it looks like she has found a new love on the sets of the show. 

In the recent episodes, we saw the exquisite wedding celebration of Meet Ahlawat’s (Shagun Pandey) sister – Isha (Tamanna Jaiswal) and her beautiful henna truly impressed one and all. But did you know that it was Ashi Singh who actually drew the design for the onscreen dulhan’s mehendi? The popular actress has actually fallen in love with designing mehendi, and her latest artwork has become the talk of the town!  
As Ashi Singh mentioned, “I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching, or painting. However, designing mehendi is my new-found love that I discovered while shooting for one of the sequences for Meet. In fact, I started doing this as a fun activity on the sets of the show, but I soon started developing an interest in it and designed the mehendi for our on-set Dulhan, Isha. I must say that everybody on the sets entrusted me with the design and the team executed it well. I got a lot of appreciation for the design, and that makes me really happy.” 

While Ashi Singh’s new hobby will have surprised you, wait till you witness how Shanky (Ankit Vyas) tries to marry Isha against her will and how Meet tries to save her against all the odds. But will she be successful? Or will Shanky execute his evil plan?  

To find out what happens next, watch Meet every Monday to Saturday, at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!

