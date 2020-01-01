You need to feel good about yourself: Harshad Arora on fitness

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora made his acting debut with Colors' Beintehaa as Zain Abdullah. He was paired opposite Preetika Rao. He was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor played the role of Adarsh Sinha in Dehleez opposite Tridha Choudhury.



The handsome and talented Harshad talks about fitness, his favourite food, and more. Read on.



What does fitness mean to you?



Fitness, for me, is a form of lifestyle which has become very important in today’s time, especially in our line of work. A healthy body results in a healthy mind. If you don’t have a healthy body and mind, you can’t function effectively. So, I try to make it a point to work out at least five days in a week. I have a gym and a swimming pool in my society. So, when we have night shoot schedules for Sony SAB’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia, I try to go for a swim or do any other physical activity to keep myself active.



What is your fitness mantra?



Getting a six pack is not as important as having a fit body. You need to feel good about yourself with the kind of fitness activities you do. Getting that perfect poster body is very temporary. Rather be fit and feel good about yourself.



How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body?



Along with working out at the gym, I also like doing yoga but since it is difficult to do everything, with a busy schedule, I make sure I take out at least 45 minutes in a day and do some or the other physical activity. When you work out, the blood circulation in your body improves. This also helps keep your mind active and positive.



Following your demanding and hectic routine, how do you manage to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle?



I have been following intermittent fasting for the longest time. In this, you have to eat for 8 hours in a day and control your hunger for the remaining 16 hours. This way, the body goes into that fighting mode and uses the calories stored in the body, which burns fat eventually. It’s a tried and tested method which is very effective, is followed by many people and is medically proven.



What kind of music do you like listening to while you work out?

Soft rock or pop. Basically, any music that motivates me while working out.



One food item you simply cannot resist?



Sweets are my weakness. I love all kind of sweets.



Any Fitness tip for your fans and viewers?



Try to get up early in the morning as working out in the morning has more advantages than working out in the evening. I was an evening person earlier but then I started working out in the morning and I could feel the difference. You basically look forward to the entire day when you start the day with physical activity.



Way to go, Harshad!