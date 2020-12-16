“You reflect Humanity, I’m your fan!” says Neha Kakkar to Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 2020 introduces and is set to begin with its Grand Premiere Episode on Sony Entertainment Television where India’s finest talents showcase their singing and color the stage with their music.

The show has changed the lives of many who stepped onto the stage and lend their magical voices for the nation to hear. Sawai Bhatt is one of those voices which in an instant melted the hearts of not only the judges but also millions who watched Indian Idol 2020.

During his audition round performance, Sawai clearly bagged his spot at Indian Idol 2020 when the judges said that his voice immediately transported them to the rich cultures of his hometown – Rajasthan and they were proud to host talents like him. Living up to their expectations, Sawai delivered a terrific performance on the Grand Premiere Episode of Indian Idol 2020.

With tears in his eyes, Sawai sang the song “Bawre Bawre” and poured his heart into it. Sawai, teary-eyed, said, “Never did I imagine myself singing in front of such supremely talented judges and on such a huge platform! Right now I have a roof over my head and I am being provided with good facilities but back home my family still is far from any luxury, I want to provide them too with the best of luxuries one day. I have never resided in a luxury hotel before and today all of these little desires and dreams are coming true, for me, this is beyond reality and feels like magic!”

Admiring his kind heart, judge Neha Kakkar said, “I’m your fan! Not only for your singing but also for the fact that you reflect humanity! Super happy for you and may you always keep shining!” Judge Himesh Reshammiya also praised him saying, “Today, you delivered an outstanding performance, proud of you!”

Stay tuned for more such inspirational moments as Sony Entertainment Television brings to you Indian Idol 2020 “Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome” every Saturday and Sunday, 8 pm onwards. #IndianIdol2020