You will be shocked to see Nazar 2 actor Sheezan Mohd major throwback pictures as a baby

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are posting throwback pictures on social media during the nationwide lockdown. With no new shoots happening due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, celebs are looking back at the times gone by through old photographs. They are sharing the same old photos with their fans as well to keep them entertained.

Sheezan Mohd recently took to his Instagram to share a cute childhood picture with his mother. The Nazar 2 actor, like everyone else, is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and seems to be utilizing his quarantine time by spending quality time with his family. The mother-son duo was all smiling in the picture. Sheezan captioned the image writing, ''majourthrowback found this very very old picture.. #babysheezu''.

Sheezan Mohd, on his work front, is currently playing the part of Apurv whose mental state is of a 5 years old in 'Nazar 2'. The series is doing well, despite being aired in a late-night slot. The supernatural show stars Monalisa and Shruti Sharma, too. Sheezan Mohd. was earlier seen in shows like 'Prithvi Vallabh', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Tara From Satara'.