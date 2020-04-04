You won't be able to recognize Erica in this throwback picture

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a superstar on television. She rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs on social media, and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support for the actress. Now of her fan clubs shared her childhood photo, where the actress is unrecognizable.

Her fans have commented saying how cute she looked back then and she was born star.

Some fans have also commented that they would love to see her on the big screen someday, as they feel she is meant to be a movie superstar.

As for Erica's personal life, it was rumoured that Erica was in a relationship with her co-star Parth Samthaan, but the two have always denied it, and said that there are good friends.

Apart from that, Erica recently shared a video where you can see how she is utilizing her time during the quarantine, by cooking, painting and cleaning her house.

