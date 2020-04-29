News

You won't believe how much Hina Khan earned as her first paycheck

Hina Khan rose to fame as Akshara from Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such personality of the small screen who needs no introduction. The actress who shot to fame as Akshara with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way in her career. Hina's career is reaching new heights with every passing day and her achievements are proof. 

Hina is a complete package and knows how to maintain her personality with her stylish avatars. The actress' Instagram account is proof that she is one stylish diva who has always showcased her fashionable side. 

Apart from that, Hina has found several ways to keep her fans entertained. The actress is an avid Tik Tok user and we have often seen her making some fun Tik Tok videos. 

Hina became a top-notch celeb of the small screen after her debut show. But do you guys know the amount of Hina's first paycheck?

Well, before we reveal that, let us tell you that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was Hina's first-ever project she did. It is quite surprising to know that Hina's first paycheck was quite a huge amount of 45,000 rupees. The actress was paid this whopping amount to shoot for some episodes of the show. 

Hina had a great start in her career and now there's no looking back. 

