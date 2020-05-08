You won't believe what Mohsin Khan did for his FIRST crush

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and top-rated actors on the Telly world. The ace star rose to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where is seen playing the role of Kartik Goenka. The show proved to be a major hit and opened success doors for Mohsin. The actor has constantly tried to impress everyone with his perfection in his acting skills.

The show has gathered a huge fan following and so has Mohsin. He is the hot favourite among the viewers. While everyone is crushing on Mohsin, the actor once revealed about his first crush and its none other than Hollywood hottie Cameron Diaz.

Well, who doesn't like Cameron's beauty! But Mohsin is Cameron's next-level fan and is completely smitten by her beauty.

The handsome hunk is so crazy for the actress that he has watched her film The Mask about 100 times. Yes, you heard it right!

No wonders, only a crazy fan can do such a thing!

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TELLYMASALA)