YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal is back with this new video

MUMBAI: Popular Youtuber and social media star Harsh Beniwal is back with his new video Bhai Behan and Lockdown which is currently trending on number one spot on youtube. The video, released on 13th April has been appreciated by the viewers for its relatability and audience connect. The video is a funny take on brother-sister bonding during this lockdown.

Harsh says, “Siblings usually have a cute love-hate relationship with each other and now when they have to be with one another 24/7, it's bound to lead to laughs, banter and good memories."

The video also stars Harsh’s sister Pria Beniwal.

Take a look at the video:

Commenting on the same, Harsh said, "It was a great experience while shooting the video and we shot it whilst staying home. We wanted to create something that people will instantly connect with and what better than sibling equations. I hope everyone will relate to this video and enjoy it as much as we did while creating it."

The fun-filled video will surely tickle your funny bone and has managed to cross over 4 million views within 24 hours of its release.

