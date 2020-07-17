YouTuber Carry Minati gets a COPYRIGHT issue on his own song

MUMBAI: Carry Minati aka popular YouTuber Ajay Nagar has touched new heights of success. The young YouTuber rose to fame with his debate on YouTube versus TikTok. Carry received immense love and support from the fans and viewers despite which YouTube pulled down his video because of violating certain guidelines.

Carry went through a tough phase as his video was deleted because the video had broken all records and was on the verge of creating new records. After battling the difficult time, Carry came up with a self-composed song titled Yalgaar on his official YouTube channel. The song, music and lyrics were all compiled exclusively by his team.

Well, now, Carry has been receiving copyright claims on his own song Yalgaar which along with him, his fans are also finding weird. Carry took to Instagram and shared a snap of the copyright issue that YouTube is putting on his song.

