YRHPK: Abeer-Mishti to get married in the most unique way; watch video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going through some interesting sequences. Abeer and Mishti had been waiting for a long time to get married and finally the day has come.

The duo faced a lot of issues with Kuhu constantly being an obstacle in their marriage, Abeer-Mishti finally decides to tie the knot no matter what situation it is.

While there's something unique about this jodi, their wedding also happened in the most unique way. We all know how Abeer first met Mishti on the bus stop.

A huge bus was decorated right outside the Rajvansh house and Abeer-Mishti were left speechless looking at it. Both were lost in their dreams and were remembering their old days.

Abeer-Mishti finally ties the knot there and pronounce each other as husband and wife.

Take a look at the videos:

Abeer and Mishti are finally married now. This makes Kuhu's every plan a big flop.

Let's see if their marital life remains happily ever after or more troubles are waiting for them in future.

What do you think about Abeer-Mishit's unique wedding? Tell us in the comments.