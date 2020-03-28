YRHPK actress Kaveri Priyam flaunts her another talent; aces it like a pro

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been constantly updating readers about what their favourite stars are up to while staying at home during this lockdown period.

Kaveri Priyam, who is presently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is one such actress who is utilizing this time to do various activities. The actress is constantly updating her social media account by sharing interesting stuff with her fans. The actress has never failed to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram handle.

Kaveri has revealed various things she did in the past few days of staying at home.

And now, in a few pictures shared by the actress, we can see her showing off her brand new skills.

The actress shared two pictures wherein she showcased her sketching skills and the other picture was made by her brother and it perfectly suited Kaveri's onscreen character in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Take a look at the post:

Kaveri has been wisely utilizing her time by indulging in various activities to kill boredom. Well, we would love to see more such hidden talent of Miss Priyam.

