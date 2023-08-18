Yukti Kapoor aka Kirti From Star Plus Show Keh Doon Tumhein Shares Her Excitement To Be A Part Of The Thriller Drama

MUMBAI: Set in Panchgani, Star Plus has brought to its audience the never-seen-before gripping murder mystery and love story, Keh Doon Tumhein. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. The show Keh Doon Tumhein aims to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its riveting and gripping plot.

Yukti Kapoor will be seen in a thriller genre show for the first time. Sharing her excitement for the show, she said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is for the first time that I’ll be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation."

Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from 4th September at 11 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. It is produced by Vajra Productions.