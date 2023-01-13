Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update straight from the sets of Maddam Sir. We are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata TV news to our viewers. Now we have a throwback video from the sets of Maddam Sir.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:00
Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh, Yukti Kapoor, and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. Pankhuri Awasthy is back on the show as Mira G.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Maddam Sir: Chingari gang arrives at the thana, Saira threatens Karishma to get Shivani released

Maddam Sir is one of the most successful comedy shows on TV and one of its kind. It’s a fresh plot and people love to watch Haseena Malik and the Mahila Police Thana in action.

However, the audience doesn’t just await the episodes, but also what happens behind the scenes on the show and the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars!

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel.

Now, we recently came across a BTS video from the sets of the show and it got us very happy!

Yukti Kapoor shared a video of her favorite delicacy Sol Kadhi that is a Maharashtrian specialty, spicy and tasty all the same and it was brought for her by Sonali Naik aka Pushpa Singh.

Check out the post here!

The actress said that once she tasted the delicacy prepared by Sonali and loved it and since then, the actress has been receiving a regular dose of the dish.

We are so happy to see that our favorite stars get along so well and have great bonds amidst them.

What do you think of this gesture by Sonali?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Maddam Sir is a heartwarming show with a majorly female lead cast and they have been doing a fabulous job on the show!

Also read:  Exclusive! Jamtara actor Amit Sinha to enter Sab TV’s Maddam Sir

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS of your favorite shows as we are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from your favorite TV shows!

BTS TV news Maddam Sir Haseena Karishma Pushpa Aarav Gulki Joshi Yukti Kapoor Sonali Naik TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert bts updates
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra has left a strong mark with her performances in TV shows and even on OTT. The actress has made her...
Hot! Check out these sexy outfits slayed by Hina Khan
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha finds Viaan waiting in her new office
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ankur Verma looks dapper in These Blazers, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another lifestyle update for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some...
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media PDA always grabs the attention of their fans. Well, from the past...
Recent Stories
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is!
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna’s new look from Pandya Store has us in a tizzy, check out
From flying kites, to eating sweets; Celebs share Makar Sankranti memories!
From flying kites, to eating sweets; Celebs share Makar Sankranti memories!