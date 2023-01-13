Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh, Yukti Kapoor, and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. Pankhuri Awasthy is back on the show as Mira G.

Maddam Sir is one of the most successful comedy shows on TV and one of its kind. It’s a fresh plot and people love to watch Haseena Malik and the Mahila Police Thana in action.

However, the audience doesn’t just await the episodes, but also what happens behind the scenes on the show and the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars!

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel.

Now, we recently came across a BTS video from the sets of the show and it got us very happy!

Yukti Kapoor shared a video of her favorite delicacy Sol Kadhi that is a Maharashtrian specialty, spicy and tasty all the same and it was brought for her by Sonali Naik aka Pushpa Singh.

Check out the post here!

The actress said that once she tasted the delicacy prepared by Sonali and loved it and since then, the actress has been receiving a regular dose of the dish.

We are so happy to see that our favorite stars get along so well and have great bonds amidst them.

What do you think of this gesture by Sonali?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Maddam Sir is a heartwarming show with a majorly female lead cast and they have been doing a fabulous job on the show!

