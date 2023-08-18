Yum! Rubina Dilaik makes everyone drool as she posts her yum breakfast on socials, take a look

Rubina Dilaik is currently in news with ongoing rumors surrounding her probable pregnancy. While there has been no confirmation on it yet, her apparent-to-the-fans baby bump on her latest social media post generated a lot of buzz.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 20:25
RUBINA DILAIK

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently in news with ongoing rumors surrounding her probable pregnancy. While there has been no confirmation on it yet, her apparent-to-the-fans baby bump on her latest social media post generated a lot of buzz. 

Also read - What! Rubina Dilaik expecting first child with hubby Abhinav Shukla? Eagle-eyed Fans spot a baby bump, say “Congratulations on your pregnancy” 

Rubina who enjoys sharing latest updates of her life on social media has now posted about her delectable breakfast amidst the wild pregnancy rumors.

Amidst all pregnancy rumors, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account this morning to post a video about her having a delectable breakfast of pancakes at a restaurant. 

She captioned the video as, “Anyone for breakfast" as she enjoyed her meal. In the video, the Bigg Boss Season 14 winner is seated at a restaurant and starts pouring some maple syrup over her pancakes which consisted of a topping of whipped cream and chopped bananas around it. 

Dilaik seems to be enjoying her yummy breakfast with an adorable smile on her face while gorging on the delicious pancakes.

The Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsas Ki fame actress also made sure to keep her fashion game on point as she looked absolutely stunning in a breezy outfit with dewy makeup, a high ponytail wearing a silver chain and a wristwatch. 

Talking about her pregnancy, the 35-year-old actress had said, “I am aware as a public figure that rumors and speculations are bound to take place. I very well know that I cannot do anything about these things so I choose to not bother myself with these things. These daily speculations are just a part and parcel of an actor’s daily life and I am unaffected by them. Any kind of rumor does not affect me whether it is my personal or professional life. We as public figures have chosen to expose our daily lives for every person to have discussions over us. So, it is absolutely fine and I will continue doing my work. I will let people keep guessing and assuming things about me.”

Also read - Happy birthday Rubina Dilaik! Check out her most stylish beach outfits that are sure to leave you in Awe!

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her stint in blockbuster shows Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 where she emerged as the winner and in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she was a finalist. She is all set to make her debut in the Punjab industry with the film Chal Bhajj Chaliye.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


 

 
 

Rubina Dilaik Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Bigg Boss 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Destruction! Sangram’s quick plan results in a huge fire breakout
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “I would really want to work with minds Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Zoya Aktar and others” Nikhil Bhambri
MUMBAI: Actor Nikhil Bhambri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his contribution, he is indeed...
Katha Ankahee: Plans and Plots! Teji and Maya to use Aarav against Katha and Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Intense! Reyansh pulls Aradhana close, asks her to believe in him
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Baalveer 3: What! Baalveer ready to make a big sacrifice, family refuses to accept
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Yum! Rubina Dilaik makes everyone drool as she posts her yum breakfast on socials, take a look
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently in news with ongoing rumors surrounding her probable pregnancy. While there has been...
Recent Stories
Aarav Kumar
Must Read! Aarav Kumar – The Star Kid who has been away from the limelight
Latest Video
Related Stories
DISHA PARMAR
Wow! Disha Parmar shares her secret to fitness during her third trimester, take a look
RUPALI GANGULY
Nostalgic! Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah and the rest of the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunite, fans struck with nostalgia
kaveri Priyam
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!
Shakti Arora
Shocking! Shakti Arora left speechless after a fan comments on his acting skills; Read on to know more
Bebika Dhurve
Shocking! Bebika Dhurve comes in support of Abhishek Malhan as haters damage his car
Priyanka Chahar
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals and talks about her experience of working with Shraddha Kapoor