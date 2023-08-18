Yum! Rubina Dilaik makes everyone drool as she posts her yum breakfast on socials, take a look

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently in news with ongoing rumors surrounding her probable pregnancy. While there has been no confirmation on it yet, her apparent-to-the-fans baby bump on her latest social media post generated a lot of buzz.

Also read - What! Rubina Dilaik expecting first child with hubby Abhinav Shukla? Eagle-eyed Fans spot a baby bump, say “Congratulations on your pregnancy”

Rubina who enjoys sharing latest updates of her life on social media has now posted about her delectable breakfast amidst the wild pregnancy rumors.

Amidst all pregnancy rumors, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account this morning to post a video about her having a delectable breakfast of pancakes at a restaurant.

She captioned the video as, “Anyone for breakfast" as she enjoyed her meal. In the video, the Bigg Boss Season 14 winner is seated at a restaurant and starts pouring some maple syrup over her pancakes which consisted of a topping of whipped cream and chopped bananas around it.

Dilaik seems to be enjoying her yummy breakfast with an adorable smile on her face while gorging on the delicious pancakes.

The Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsas Ki fame actress also made sure to keep her fashion game on point as she looked absolutely stunning in a breezy outfit with dewy makeup, a high ponytail wearing a silver chain and a wristwatch.

Talking about her pregnancy, the 35-year-old actress had said, “I am aware as a public figure that rumors and speculations are bound to take place. I very well know that I cannot do anything about these things so I choose to not bother myself with these things. These daily speculations are just a part and parcel of an actor’s daily life and I am unaffected by them. Any kind of rumor does not affect me whether it is my personal or professional life. We as public figures have chosen to expose our daily lives for every person to have discussions over us. So, it is absolutely fine and I will continue doing my work. I will let people keep guessing and assuming things about me.”

Also read - Happy birthday Rubina Dilaik! Check out her most stylish beach outfits that are sure to leave you in Awe!

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her stint in blockbuster shows Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 where she emerged as the winner and in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she was a finalist. She is all set to make her debut in the Punjab industry with the film Chal Bhajj Chaliye.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla







