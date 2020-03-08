News

Yuvika Choudhary and Kryste Dsouza are giving each other a TOUGH COMPETITION for...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Mar 2020 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Sunglasses are no more just a trend meant for summer and something for protecting eye-vision. The times have volved and now we are in a generation where it is more of a fashion statement.

And talking about the same, we’ve come a long way from basic aviators. While wild neon, retro oversized, and mirror-lensed sunglasses are high style, it’s hard to fathom that there was a time, not long ago,when it was considered indulgent to own more than one basic pair. Most folks, especially those needing a prescription, made a single purchase that was neutral-looking enough to match any outfit and any occasion.Fast forward to today and we’re a nation of proud shades collectors, adventurous and among the quickest to adopt glasses trends - and for good reason.

And the one trend ruling today takes us back to the high fashion of the 90's - the tiny sunglasses. We have some celebrities completely owning this fashion. Out of the many, we recently host a poll asking people who out of Krishna Mukherjee, Yuvika Choudhary and Krystle Dsouza carries the trend better. And surprisingly, Krishna lost to Yuvika and Krystle while the latter called it a draw with a 50 percent of votes each!

Do you agree with the results?

 

 

Tags Yuvika Choudhary Kryste Dsouza Krishna Mukherjee Instagram TellyChakkar

