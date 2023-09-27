Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

Yuvika

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating family drama, Vanshaj highlights relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan family. Recent episodes took a dramatic turn as Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) got Vidur (Aliraza Namdar) arrested for her father, Premraj’s (Akshay Anand) murder, a revelation that shook the entire Mahajan clan, leaving them in disbelief and anguish.
In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika is set to uncover a series of shocking truths. Her relationship with Neil (Mohit Kumar) takes a hit after his father, Vidur’s arrest, but her quest for the truth takes a turn when she discovers Vidur is innocent and isn’t the real culprit. As Yuvika dives deeper into the mystery, she follows a vital clue, leading her to a big revelation, adding a new layer of intrigue to the story. It will be interesting to witness Yuvika’s journey to uncover the identity of her father’s killer.

What has Yuvika found out, and will it lead to the mastermind behind all these crimes in the Mahajan family?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Seeing her mother and siblings devastated, Yuvika has plenty of opportunities just to drop everything and move back to Rishikesh to get a fresh start. But her love for her father and the unjust tarnishing of his name drives her to stay and unveil the truth. She's committed to clearing his name, finding the killer and getting her father the justice he deserves. And Yuvika is ready to give her all to accomplish that.”

