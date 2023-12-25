Yuvika's dual struggle: balancing leadership of Mahajan Empire and her responsibilities towards her sister in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’

Yuvika

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's engaging family drama, Vanshaj, weaves a narrative around the challenges faced by Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), highlighting a woman's relentless struggle to shatter the glass ceiling within the male-dominated inheritance norms. Recent episodes took a dramatic turn with the introduction of Kabeer Oberoi (Sarwar Ahuja), a ruthless businessman determined to undermine Yuvika's role as Chairperson. With DJ (Mahir Pandhi) already causing trouble, Kabeer starts posing additional challenges in her life.

In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika faces turbulent waters as she plans to launch her clothing brand, named after her mother while DJ plays a seemingly supportive role in Esha's (Kanchan Dubey) modelling career. With his assistance, Esha becomes the model at the launch event for Yuvika's brand, where he further orchestrates a wardrobe malfunction, putting Esha’s image in jeopardy. Successfully, he challenges Yuvika’s authority as Chairperson and puts her cherished relationship with her sister in turmoil. It will be a rollercoaster of emotions as viewers witness Yuvika navigating her way through these trying times.

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “The challenges Yuvika was facing in the professional world have now taken a deep personal turn. With DJ's tactics affecting not just her but also targeting her sister, the stakes are higher than ever. Yuvika's love for her family is above all else, and witnessing her sister being put in a compromising situation adds an emotional layer to her struggles. As the blame game intensifies, she finds herself at the centre of it all, navigating a delicate balance between protecting her loved ones and overcoming the challenges thrown her way.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM*

