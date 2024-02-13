Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to its audience an immensely captivating plot and gripping screenplay. The show introduced Samriddhi Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan) and Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), The way Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are portrayed in the show as they explore relationships and emotions will strike a chord with the audience. The audience is showering love and appreciation on Abhira and Armaan and rooting for them. The current track revolves around Abhira, Armaan, and Yuvraj. Yuvraj is back to create a wreck in Abhira's life and enters the Poddar house in order to attack Abhira. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that will unfold in the lives of Abhira, Armaan, and Yuvraj. Will Yuvraj plan to marry Abhira, and will she be able to safeguard herself from the evil intentions of Yuvraj? This is something the audience should anticipate.

Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 9.30 p.m. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi.