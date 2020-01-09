News

Yuvraj Singh’s ‘perfect photo frame’ with Hazel Keech is all things love

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech are a cute couple.

Their social media profiles give us a glimpse of their adorable married life.

The two, who tied the knot in 2016, are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Despite being busy with their respective work, the couple makes sure to treat their fans by sharing their pictures and videos.

One more picture is there to woo the fans and followers. Well, Yuvraj took to his Instagram handle and shared the perfect picture of the duo. Sharing a picture with his adorable wife, he captioned the same as, “Perfect photo frame.”

Adorable! Isn’t it? Take a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram

Perfect photo frame @hazelkeechofficial

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Tags > Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, cricketer, social media, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

