Yuzvendra Chahal’s FUN video with Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his exceptional leg spinning talent, has shared a fun video with popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy.

Anita Hassanandani turned a year older recently and the cricketer shared the video to wish the actress on her special day.

The trio can be seen having a fun time as they shoot for the video and their expressions will make you go LOL.

Yuzvendra, who also graced The Kapil Sharma Show, wished his ‘Bhabhi’ in an adorable way. In his caption, the cricketer wrote, “Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day! I cherish our bond and may it always stay intact. Lots of love and best wishes

Happiest Birthday Bhabhi.”

