Zain Imam and Randeep Raii TEAM UP for the SHOOT of...

MUMBAI: Handsome and talented actor Zain Imam was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna along with Shrenu Parikh. During the last days of the shoot, he was suffering from dengue.



However, he has recovered well, and it looks like before he begins shooting for his next, he is taking time out for himself and spending quality time with his industry friends. Even actor Randeep Raii has been spending time with his family and friends after his stint as Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.



These two along with their friend Abhilash Kumar teamed up to shoot a few interesting TikTok videos! Abhilash has been seen in Channel V's Best Friends Forever and episodic shows such as Gumrah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.



Take a look at their videos.

Way to go, Abhilash, Zain, and Randeep!