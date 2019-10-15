News

Zain Imam and Randeep Raii TEAM UP for the SHOOT of...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: Handsome and talented actor Zain Imam was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna along with Shrenu Parikh. During the last days of the shoot, he was suffering from dengue.

However, he has recovered well, and it looks like before he begins shooting for his next, he is taking time out for himself and spending quality time with his industry friends. Even actor Randeep Raii has been spending time with his family and friends after his stint as Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

These two along with their friend Abhilash Kumar teamed up to shoot a few interesting TikTok videos! Abhilash has been seen in Channel V's Best Friends Forever and episodic shows such as Gumrah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Take a look at their videos.

Way to go, Abhilash, Zain, and Randeep! 

Tags > Zain Imam, Randeep Raii, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Shrenu Parikh, Sameer, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Abhilash Kumar, TikTok, Abhilash, Gumrah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys...

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys vacation in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days