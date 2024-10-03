Zain Imam denies ‘Dating Rumours’ with his NaamKarann co-actor Aditi Rathore

Zain mentioned that it is because of his on-screen chemistry with Aditi that people linked them up. Zain shared that he appreciates the fact that the audience could connect with the show so well.
Zain

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Naamkarann launched in 2016 and went on for two years till 2018. The show starred Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam in the leading roles.

The show narrated a tale of Avni, a girl born out of wedlock, assumes a new identity and dedicates her life to the care and well-being of illegitimate children in an orphanage. While on this show, there were many linkup rumours of Zain with Aditi.

Also Read: What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”

Now, Zain has revealed in an interview that there is no truth to this and they were never dating. He mentioned that it is because of his on-screen chemistry with Aditi that people linked them up. Zain shared that he appreciates the fact that the audience could connect with the show so well. He sees this as a part of the job and takes rumours lightly.

Actors of television shows’ being in a relationship is often speculated because of the chemistry they share on the show. Their on-screen characters are shown in love, or in a marriage, have certain romantic scenes and hence the audience feel that they are dating. However, the actors are only doing their job well and their personal life is extremely different than the characters they enact on television.

What are your thoughts on the same? Show your love for Zain and Aditi in the comment section below!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi moves and OTT projects. 
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 19:45

